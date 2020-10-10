K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.40 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

SDF stock opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.91 and a 200-day moving average of €5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. K&S has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €13.60 ($16.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

