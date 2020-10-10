K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K&S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

