K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.41.

KNT stock opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.499257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$511,096.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total transaction of C$2,188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

