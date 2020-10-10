KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.24 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1,005.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. KARMA has a market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $406.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.01115782 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

