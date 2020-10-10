Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,350,333 shares of company stock worth $103,039,658. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

