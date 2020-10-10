Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at $220,250.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,031 shares of company stock valued at $318,489. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

