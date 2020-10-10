KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6% and 66%, respectively. Earnings grew 13.7% on a year-over-year basis, given solid housing gross margin. Net orders and quarter-end backlog recorded 27% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively. It has been witnessing stellar demand on the back of resilient housing market given lower mortgage rates. Its net orders for the first three weeks of September were up 32% year over year. The company projects the midpoint of its fiscal 2020 housing revenue guidance to be up more than $200 million from the previous guided range. However, its ending community count is likely to remain relatively flat sequentially for the next two quarters. Rising labor and lumber costs raise concern.”

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

