Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEL. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

KEL opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.48.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,985,538.10. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

