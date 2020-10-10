Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.40

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.40 and traded as high as $20.89. Keyera shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 813,698 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera Corp will post 1.5830471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 145.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock purchased 1,594 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

