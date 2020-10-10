Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

