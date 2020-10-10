Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

KZR stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 45.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 199,716 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.