Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $409.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the second quarter worth $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 550,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 540.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 214,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

