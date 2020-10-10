Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.15. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

