Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider Purchases £30,000 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).
KWG opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.47. The company has a market cap of $63.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.
Kingswood Company Profile
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.