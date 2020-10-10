Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider Purchases £30,000 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

KWG opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.47. The company has a market cap of $63.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

