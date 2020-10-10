KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $2,476,884. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.