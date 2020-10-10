Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.67. 2,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 61,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Kneat.com from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Kneat.com alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million and a PE ratio of -31.79.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million.

Kneat.com Company Profile (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, and Canada. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.