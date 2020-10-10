Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Up 11.4%

Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 39,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 43,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.