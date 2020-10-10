Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

