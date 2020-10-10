K&S’s (SDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDF. Independent Research set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of SDF opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.91 and a 200 day moving average of €5.88. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

