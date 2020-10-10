KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

KT stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after buying an additional 332,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,763,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 87,921 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of KT by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 552,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 929,071 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

