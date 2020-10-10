Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HGBL opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

In other Heritage Global news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 28,570 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,837,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 32,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,130.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 944,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,116. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

