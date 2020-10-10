Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
HGBL opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.
