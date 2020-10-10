Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 7,501 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

GE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 171,507,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,126,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

