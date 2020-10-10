Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,372,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.60. 962,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.74 and a 200 day moving average of $256.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

