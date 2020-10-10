Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.78. 1,724,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $206.48. The company has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.