Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 28,129,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.