Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $116.67. 469,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

