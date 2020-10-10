Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $206.64. 5,562,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

