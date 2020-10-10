Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 160.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,453,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 896,675 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,050.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 171,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,846,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $245.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

