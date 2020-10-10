Lake Street Financial LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.98. 1,301,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $222.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

