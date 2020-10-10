Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $305,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.65. 865,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

