Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,140. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.34. 1,205,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,281. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.