Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 47 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

