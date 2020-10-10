Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.92. 2,240,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

