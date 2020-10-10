Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

IBB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.53. 2,394,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

