Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 120 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.71. 1,196,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,290 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,647. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

