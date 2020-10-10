Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 140 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.36. 1,010,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

