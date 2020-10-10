Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,680,303 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

