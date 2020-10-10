Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 343 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Square by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. 6,719,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

