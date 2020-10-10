Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.37. 1,070,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,869. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

