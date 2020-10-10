Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LBAI stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $534.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 165,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

