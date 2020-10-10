Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

LNDC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $294.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Landec by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Landec by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

