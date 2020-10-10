Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

LAWS stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter worth about $848,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lawson Products by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

