Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $401.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

