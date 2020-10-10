Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Leggett has been witnessing higher demand in most of the markets served. Moreover, its cost-reduction actions implemented during the pandemic helped it deliver improved results. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are pressing concern. Also, decrease in raw material-related selling price and negative currency impact are also pressing concerns. Nonetheless, Leggett is poised to gain from strategies to enhance business portfolio, inorganic moves, disciplined capital allocation and progress on long-term goals. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,407 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

