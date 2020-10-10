Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $1.55. Lekoil shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 954,249 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

