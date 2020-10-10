Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of FWONA opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 71.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

