Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

