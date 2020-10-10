Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

LSXMA opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

