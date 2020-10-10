Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.00

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $10.79. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 20,810 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 87,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

