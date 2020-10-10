Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -71.56. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.